MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $372,120.81 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $372,120.81 and $116.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.56 or 0.07727833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.66 or 0.02519080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00635035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00178451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00812471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00637016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00599266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.