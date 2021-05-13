Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Cap Tops $41.86 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $17.78 or 0.00035982 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.86 million and $86,961.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00667252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00081582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00233419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.71 or 0.01221615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01046716 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,354,084 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

