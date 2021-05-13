Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $484.97 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $221,756.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $484.97 or 0.00977860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 70,723 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.