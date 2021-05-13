Mirrored Tesla 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $750,874.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $36.79 million and $750,874.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for $602.40 or 0.01211214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 61,070 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

