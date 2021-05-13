Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Cap of $9.61 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $999,098.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.