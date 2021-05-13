Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

