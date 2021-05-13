Mixin (XIN) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $760.19 or 0.01554118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $428.38 million and approximately $417,030.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,515 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

