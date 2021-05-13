Mizuho Cuts Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $40.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of CPNG opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

