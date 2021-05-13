Mizuho Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

NYSE SNOW opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average is $270.78. Snowflake has a one year low of $187.10 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

