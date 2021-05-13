Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,737,436 shares of company stock valued at $838,952,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

