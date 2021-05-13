Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 18,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

