Monavale Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $50,389.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $1,025.58 or 0.02066107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00631035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,415 coins and its circulating supply is 7,239 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

