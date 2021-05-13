Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $29.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

