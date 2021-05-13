Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,791.21

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,791.21 ($23.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,921 ($25.10). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91), with a volume of 963,335 shares traded.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Get Mondi alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.