MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $14,079.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017512 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00233298 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,892,008 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

