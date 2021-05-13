Monetha (MTH) One Day Volume Hits $717,985.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $717,985.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

