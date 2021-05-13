Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $266.04

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.04 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 270.86 ($3.54). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.51), with a volume of 837,506 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.