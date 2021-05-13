Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $52,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,694,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,448,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $306.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.