Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNRO opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Monro alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.