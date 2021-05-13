Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

