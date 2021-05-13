Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.
Moog stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.
Moog Company Profile
