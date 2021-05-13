Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Moog stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

