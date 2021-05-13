Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Moog stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.10. 74,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.
About Moog
