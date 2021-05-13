Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Moog stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.10. 74,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

