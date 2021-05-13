Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00636594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

