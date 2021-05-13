MoonTools Price Tops $65.48 on Major Exchanges (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $31,344.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $65.48 or 0.00132157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00662839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00081798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00230908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01234269 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.61 or 0.01040667 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

