Morgan Stanley Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 87,760 shares during the period. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. now owns 1,376,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,024 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BorgWarner by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

