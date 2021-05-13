Morgan Stanley Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $177.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. 27,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.