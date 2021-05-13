Morgan Stanley Increases Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $7.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

