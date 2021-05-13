Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.88 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,025,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,599 shares of company stock worth $42,584,459. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

