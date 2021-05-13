Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 61.78 ($0.81) on Thursday. Morses Club has a 1 year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.49. The company has a market cap of £81.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96.

Get Morses Club alerts:

In other Morses Club news, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.