Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

Shares of MSI opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.54.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

