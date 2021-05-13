Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,938 shares of company stock worth $10,719,587. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.