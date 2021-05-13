MovieBloc Market Cap Achieves $82.57 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $82.57 million and $8.07 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

