MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of MSG Networks worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $839.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

