mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.59 Million (MTA)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

