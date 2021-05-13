mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.8% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $381,182.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.33 or 1.00122712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00218289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

