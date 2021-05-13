MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €203.00 ($238.82) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

MTX opened at €207.70 ($244.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €199.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

