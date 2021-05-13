MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 6,253,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,311. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

