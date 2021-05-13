MurAll (PAINT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $938,352.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,670 coins and its circulating supply is 8,557,202,123 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.