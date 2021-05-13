Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh Sells 4,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00.

MUR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,711. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

