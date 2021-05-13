Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Murphy USA worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

MUSA opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.80 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

