Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MYOV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

