Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $143,640.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $143,640.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

