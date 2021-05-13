NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.79

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.79 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 45.89 ($0.60). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 45.89 ($0.60), with a volume of 2,698 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £21.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

