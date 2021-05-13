Name Change Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.46 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $59,305.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,677,156 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.