Namecoin Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and $105,786.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003294 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.16 or 0.02455268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.00623935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

