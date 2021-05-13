Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,864.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $308,168.61 and approximately $7,864.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

