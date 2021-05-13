Nash (NEX) Achieves Market Cap of $40.28 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Nash coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nash has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and $212,416.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

