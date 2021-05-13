Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $84.49. 12,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

