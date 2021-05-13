National Bank Financial Cuts IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target to C$4.25

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IMV stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.74. 169,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,768. IMV has a 52-week low of C$2.69 and a 52-week high of C$9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$185.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

