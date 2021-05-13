National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.